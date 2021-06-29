Riley Keough discusses growing up in the limelight in a new interview with InStyle.

The star is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough, and the granddaughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley.

She lost her brother Benjamin to suicide almost a year ago on July 12 at age 27.

Keough, who completed her training to work as a death doula earlier this year, says of her emotional state now, in general, and a year after her brother’s death: “I’m just generally trying to be grateful for everything at the moment, trying to operate in love, and keep my heart open, and give and receive love. And not in a woo-woo way, because I definitely have hard days, and all kinds of pain and suffering and all that.

“But I think when you realize that’s part of it, and your expectation isn’t to just be feeling joy, that’s been a real shift for me in finding those moments and things to smile about.”

Keough also speaks about her childhood and what it was like attending school while growing up in a showbiz family, telling the mag: “I think I kind of always felt out of place, and I always felt like I would miss things.

“I felt like I was behind — I’d get into a new school, and then I would have to leave, and then I wouldn’t keep up with the curriculum, and then I’d have to go to another school. This is when I was very little. So I kind of just gave up, and I home-schooled, and then I kind of gave up on that too. I didn’t graduate high school. But it’s a shame, because I really wanted an education, and I really wanted to go to college, I just didn’t have a lifestyle that would permit that.”

Keough then goes on to talk about her latest flick, “Zola”.

A synopsis for the upcoming film reads: “Zola, a Detroit waitress, is seduced into a weekend of stripping in Florida for some quick cash — but the trip becomes a sleepless 48-hour odyssey involving a nefarious friend, her pimp and her idiot boyfriend.”

Keough shares, “From the jump, we all knew that Stefani was a really offensive person, and so we were committed to making her really offensive. We just went for it, and committed to her demonic self.

“I haven’t had a female friendship like this, but I’ve had a male relationship like this, where you kind of fall in love really quickly, you see each other and you’re like, Wow, and it’s this fast love affair, and then it ends up being toxic. I’ve definitely experienced that, but more in relationships with men than women. My female friendships in life have been pretty consistent and long and healthy, luckily.”