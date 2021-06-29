Valerie Taylor changed the way we see sharks.
The new Disney+ documentary “Playing With Sharks” from National Geographic shines a light on the incredible life of the underwater filmmaker and shark research pioneer.
RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Goes Swimming With Sharks In New National Geographic Special
In the trailer for the film, Taylor opens up about her career and the first time she went swimming with sharks.
Taylor describes going from a champion spearfished to passionate protector of sharks, advocating for the animals and changing the public’s perception for the often maligned and misunderstood creatures.
RELATED: Discovery Reminds Viewers That Sharks Have Two Penises In Teaser Video For ‘Shark Week’
“Sharks are fighting to survive,” she says in an archival interview. “They want to live, just as you or I want to live.”
“Playing with Sharks” premieres July 23 on Disney+.