Valerie Taylor changed the way we see sharks.

The new Disney+ documentary “Playing With Sharks” from National Geographic shines a light on the incredible life of the underwater filmmaker and shark research pioneer.

Photo: Ron & Valerie Taylor

In the trailer for the film, Taylor opens up about her career and the first time she went swimming with sharks.

Taylor describes going from a champion spearfished to passionate protector of sharks, advocating for the animals and changing the public’s perception for the often maligned and misunderstood creatures.

Photo: Ron & Valerie Taylor

“Sharks are fighting to survive,” she says in an archival interview. “They want to live, just as you or I want to live.”

“Playing with Sharks” premieres July 23 on Disney+.