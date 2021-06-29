Cardi B has a very different take on her relationship with Nicki Minaj than “Love & Hip Hop” alum Jessica Woo does.

The professional and personal rivalry between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj appears to have cooled off over the last few years, but Woo says it was boiling over in 2017.

“I met someone that was on Cardi’s team, back in 2017, and they literally told me, this is something that was told to me, that yeah, like, ‘Putting Cardi out, our goal was to knock Nicki out,’” Woo told Hollywood Unlocked. “And that was the first time I heard that topic. Then, not too long later, the whole Nicki and Cardi thing happened.”

Cardi commented on an Instagram post for the video, rejecting Woo’s take.

“The lies!!! I hate that I gotta address sh*t that is so irrelevant,” Cardi commented. “Jessie Woo is the same person that I got on my DM askin’ me advice because she sign to my old record label and she felt like my old manager played her.”

“If anybody ever told you that about another woman then why would you go and sign with them as well?…” she concluded. “And yes I got the DMs!”