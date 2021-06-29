Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Gal Gadot is officially a mom of three girls.

The “Wonder Woman” actress, 36, took to Instagram on Tuesday, revealing she and husband Yaron Varsano have welcomed their third baby, daughter Daniella, to the world.

The couple also share Alma, 9, and Maya, 4.

Sharing the sweetest photo of the new family of five cuddled up in bed, Gadot wrote, “My sweet family 🖐🏼 I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired 🤪) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family.”

RELATED: Gal Gadot Draws Backlash Over Statement Praying For ‘Better Days’ Amid Israel-Palestine Crisis

She added, “I’m sending all of you love and health. GG ♥️🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼.”

Gadot first announced she was expecting baby number three in March.

RELATED: Gal Gadot Confirms Joss Whedon ‘Threatened’ Her Career

At the time, the “Keeping Up With The Joneses” star shared a rare family photo, captioning it, “Here we go again.”

Congratulations to the happy family!