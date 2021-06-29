Charlize Theron knows how to throw an incredible summer party for an amazing cause.

Theron threw the bash over the weekend to raise awareness of both her foundation, The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), and her latest movie, “F9”.

An array of Hollywood’s finest attended the event, with the likes of Kate Beckinsale, Vin Diesel, January Jones, Seth Rogen, Chelsea Handler and Connie Britton posing for photos.

Theron wrote on Instagram, “Last night was a dream – thank you SO much to everyone who came out for CTAOP’s Night Out: Fast and Furious. Was such a blast to see friends in real life again, and I’m beyond grateful for the support and love shown for my foundation. A night I won’t soon forget 💛”

January Jones added, “Umm. I’m at a physical EVENT. Could only be for the great @charlizeafrica and her baby @ctaop and also @thefastsaga with @chelseahandler @conniebritton.”

Kate Beckinsale then gushed, “Thank you to the radiant and amazing @charlizeafrica for bringing everyone together for her charity @ctaop last night. And for making me the proudest daddy-to-be in the whole world.”

Beckinsale then joked: “Left the house once, accidentally married Vin Diesel.”