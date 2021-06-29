On June 30, more than 400 radio stations across Canada will celebrate and amplify Indigenous voices in partnership with the Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF).

Corus Entertainment along with Rogers Sports & Media, Bell Media and Stingray Radio unite for a full day of programming in an unprecedented collaboration to amplify, elevate, listen to, and learn from Indigenous voices. “A Day To Listen” is dedicated to sharing stories from Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors, elders, musicians, and teachers throughout the day from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. (local time).

“Many Canadians were shocked to learn of the remains of 215 children buried in Kamloops and now growing numbers at other residential school sites, something Indigenous communities have known – and shared – for years,” says Sarah Midanik, President & CEO, Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund. “We hope that ‘A Day To Listen’, and the ongoing work that we do at DWF, begins a new chapter in our reconciliation journey so that no Canadian is ever shocked again by the horrors inflicted upon Indigenous Peoples.”

“It’s so important that all Canadians understand the truth of the residential school system and the impacts and the continued injustices against indigenous people so that we can continue to work towards healing and reconciliation,” Midanik tells ET Canada. “So continue to learn, continue to ask questions and continue to fight for a better Canada.”

Canadians are invited to visit DWF throughout the day to learn more about their programming, including the Legacy Schools program, which provides educators with free resources to teach about the true history of residential schools. Donations will be accepted via text or by visiting local station websites.