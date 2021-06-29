Drew and Jonathon Scott are helping Kevin Hart give back to a dear friend.

The “Fatherhood” star appears in the next “Celebrity IOU”, airing July 5 on HGTV Canada.

In the episode he helps renovate a crumbling backhouse on the property of his close friend and personal trainer Ron, aka “Boss”.

Boss helped Hart learn to walk again and get back into shape after he was in a serious car accident in 2019.

“My life got flipped upside down by a tragic accident, and I had to kind of start over,” said Hart. “It’s good when you have somebody to do it with you and walk you through it. And Boss was there with me every step of the way.”

Photo Courtesy of HGTV

In a nod to how they first met, Hart will help design a custom barbershop in the new space, which will be a retreat for the personal trainer.

The renovation will also include a brand new kitchen with a hidden bar, along with an open living area and sliding doors to the back yard.

“This is a small token of my appreciation that Boss won’t see coming and that will hopefully floor him,” Hart said. “This renovation is well deserved because of the person that he is.”

“Celebrity IOU” airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada.