Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Prince George is his dad Prince William’s mini-me.

The young royal, 7, joined his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday to watch England play their latest soccer, a.k.a. football, match.

In adorable photos shared by the royal’s official social media accounts, the father-son duo wore matching ties and dapper navy suits. Meanwhile, Kate kept things chic in a red blazer and black slacks.

RELATED: Prince William Joins The Queen For Her First Scotland Visit Since Prince Philip’s Death

The photos also showed Prince George’s excitement as England defeated Germany 2-0.

RELATED: Emma Corrin Was In The Crowd At Prince William And Kate Middleton’s Wedding: ‘We Got Swept Up In Royal Wedding Fever’

“Incredible performance @England!” William and Kate wrote alongside the snaps.

The win means England will move on to the quarterfinals.

David Beckham and his son Romeo were also spotted in the crowd of the game. Ed Sheeran was also in attendance, and even sat a few rows behind the royals.