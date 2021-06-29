Dua Lipa has three Grammy wins and eight nominations to her credit, but the Future Nostalgia hitmaker wasn’t always receiving so much love.

Lipa graces the July/August 2021 cover of Vanity Fair. During her chat with the publication, Lipa reveals how the negativity fuelled her to craft the album that she wanted to make.

“There was just this pressure,” Lipa says. “People just telling me that I wasn’t good enough or that I wasn’t deserving of it or whatever it was.”

“I was like, ‘Alright, I’m just going to shut everything out,” she adds. “And I’m going to make sure that I get this album the way that I want it to. And I’m really just going to focus on being great at everything that I do.'”

Ultimately, it’s about staying power.

“You want to show that you’re here to stay and you want to show that it’s not just about one album or one big song or whatever it is,” she shares. “I just wanted to make sure that this time around, I was very much in control of the fact that I’m going to do the music.”

“Then I’m going to rehearse. And then when I come in and I do the performances, they’re all going to be amazing,” Lipa continues. “I’m going to prove to people that I can do this and that I’m here to stay.”

Lipa also dished on her relationship with Anwar Hadid, whom Lipa began seeing in June 2019.

“I always like to ask if he likes a picture before I post it. But I also think sometimes it’s sweet that he really likes kind of ugly pictures of me,” she says. “And I look at him, I’m like, ‘Really?’ And he’s like, ‘I love it.’ And then I let him post it, although I hate it.”

The Vanity Fair July/August 2021 issue is available on newsstands starting July 6.