This is one big homecoming.

On Tuesday, the American Black Film Festival’s digital series, “Hollywood Homecoming”, is back with a new reunion for the 1990 smash hit comedy “House Party”.

Featured in the special are writer-director Reggie Hudlin, along with cast members AJ Johnson, B-Fine, Bowlegged Lou, Christopher ‘Play’ Martin, Christopher ‘Kid’ Reid, Daryl ‘Chill’ Mitchell, Gene ‘Groove’ Allen and Paul Anthony.

Together, they all reminisce and share stories from the making of the film, about the wildest night of two high schoolers’ lives.

During the conversation, Johnson reveals that the iconic dance scene from the film was not in the script, which surprises even some of the other cast members.

The “House Party” reunion on “Hollywood Homecoming” premieres online Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on the IMDb Homepage, homepage, IMDb Twitch, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.