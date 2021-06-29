Shakira’s style evolution is unrivalled, but some have not stood the test of time in her mind.

Shakira, 44, reflected on her fashion over the years in a new video for British Vogue, titled “Shakira Breaks Down 19 Looks From 2000 to Now”. One look that didn’t age well is the short, blonde look she rocked at the French Ministry of Culture in 2012.

RELATED: Shakira Shares Rare Photo Of Look-Alike Son Sasha

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer puts the blame on her partner, Gerard Pique’s mom.

“She said: ‘Hey, why don’t you cut your hair? It’s really damaged.’ And me: ‘Ah, uh-huh,'” Shakira recalled after seeing the photo, proceeding to mimic the chopping motion. “Worst mistake of my life. Mother-in-law, I’m not taking cosmetic advice from you again.”

An outfit that got two thumbs up was a dress crafted by late designer Azzedine Alaïa.

RELATED: Shakira Sells Music Publishing Rights To U.K. Company

“May he rest in peace,” she said about the late designer. “And I remember it with great affection because he was a great friend. And he always sorted me out every time I had an event because clothes are a tricky topic for me. He sorted me out.”

“And, well, they still do, the people at Alaïa. I think highly of them… his style has always gelled with the female figure, with a woman who’s not very tall, so they always suited me. It’s a shame about my haircut, mother-in-law.”