When “Frasier” returns with a new revival for Paramount+, star Kelsey Grammer is “confident” that Dr. Frasier Crane will be accompanied Niles Crane, Daphne Moon and Roz Doyle.

In an interview with Collider, Grammer revealed that filming has yet to begin, but he’s hopeful that the original cast members David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves and Peri Gilpin will be onboard (John Mahoney, who played the father of Frasier and Niles, died in 2016).

“We think we’re going to get most of the actors back, I’m certainly hopeful that we will, and I’m fairly confident that they’ll come back,” Grammer said.

RELATED: Kelsey Grammer Says ‘Frasier’ Reboot Is ‘Ready To Go’ For 2020

“We have a story to tell — that can actually be told with or without them, honestly — but I want them back because that’s what I always dreamed of,” Grammer added. “I thought we should explore all their lives in their third act, and so that is my hope.”

According to Grammer, the “Frasier” revival should hit screens by early 2022.

“We don’t actually have a date when we’re going to start filming. We’re still kind of breaking the story a little bit, we’re doing a polish now,” he explained.

‘When will we see a ‘Frasier’? Probably in the first quarter of next year,” he said.

RELATED: Kelsey Grammer Confirms ‘Frasier’ Reboot Is Coming

Back in February, Grammer confirmed that “Frasier” would be returning. “Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world,” said Grammer in a statement. “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”