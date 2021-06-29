Ariana Grande is helping make mental health a priority.

The singer, 28, teamed up with the e-counselling platform Better Help to give away $1,000,000 worth of free therapy.

Better Help is the largest online counselling provider. Their aim is to make therapy more accessible for anyone struggling with their mental health.

Grande shared the news on social media.

“Thrilled to be working with @betterhelp to give away $1,000,000 of free therapy!” she wrote. “While acknowledging that therapy should not be for a privileged few but something everyone has access to, and acknowledging that this doesn’t fix that issue in the long run, I really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self-judgement in doing so!”

Grande added, “I hope that you’ll take advantage of this opportunity and go to betterhelp.com/ariana to be matched with a licensed therapist for one free month. after that, you’ll have the choice to renew and continue. I so hope that this will be a helpful starting point and that you’ll be able to build space for this in your lives and continue! healing is not linear or easy but you are worth the effort and time, I promise! thank you so much to @betterhelp and I can’t wait to do more work together.”

The “God Is A Woman” superstar has always been very outspoken about her mental health in the past, even admitting “therapy has saved my life so many times” in a 2018 tweet.

When Ariana teased the song “Thank U, Next” on Twitter, one fan had a funny response saying, “Who is Ariana’s therapist and are they accepting new clients?” In her reply, Grande wrote, “This is funny as f**k but in all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times. If you’re afraid to ask for help, don’t be. You don’t have to be in constant pain and you can process trauma. I’ve got a lot of work to do but it’s a start to even be aware that it’s possible.”

lmaoaoo this is funny as fuck but in all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times. if you’re afraid to ask for help, don’t be. u don’t have to be in constant pain & u can process trauma. i’ve got a lot of work to do but it’s a start to even be aware that it’s possible. 🖤 https://t.co/XiytR3xE0O — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 5, 2018

Better Help offers access to licensed psychologists, marriage and family therapists, clinical social workers, and board licensed professional counsellors.