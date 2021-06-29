Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have had a magical two years.

Jonas, 31, and Turner, 25, shared photos from their nuptials in Paris on Tuesday in celebration of their two year anniversary. The Jonas Brother and “Game of Thrones” actress actually got married in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019, but they held a second romantic wedding in Paris on June 29 of that same year.

“Two years as your wife. Holy moly, I love you bub,” Turner captioned an adorable photo of the two celebrating their union.

“The best two years of my life,” Jonas captioned a photo of him dipping Turner during their wedding dance. “Love you, Sophie.”

In celebration of the occasion, Turner said “f**k” it and shared five additional photos from their big wedding day.

“It’s been amazing. It’s been forced time at home,” Jonas told “CBS This Morning” in May about life at home during the pandemic. “I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and just have my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back.”

The celebrity couple are parents to a baby girl named Willa Jonas, 11 months.