Almost 20 years after the premiere of “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days”, Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn have reunited.

The pair, who co-starred as best friends and lifestyle magazine coworkers Andie and Michelle in the beloved 2003 comedy, are joining forces once again for a new project, Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated “Knives Out” sequel.

Production on “Knives Out 2” began in Greece this week, which means Hudson and Hahn were able to document their reunion.

Aaaaaaaand WE’RE OFF! Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery. Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores. pic.twitter.com/SUFptCpl3G — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 28, 2021

Kate Hudson films “Knives Out 2” in Mýkonos, Greece. Photo: Splash News — Photo: Splash News

Hudson shared a sweet selfie with Hahn and their respective partners, Danny Fujikawa and Ethan Sandler.

“Reunited baby yeah!!! If we can’t get Kathryn Hahn on @instagram then I’ll just keep having her take these pics with her selfie face and post them myself! Love and missed my bestie,” she captioned the snap that featured a backdrop of a very scenic Greek sunset.

“#datenight #feelslikeyesterdayHTLAG,” she added.

Alongside Hudson and Hahn, “Knives Out 2” will star Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton and Leslie Odom Jr.

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig is set to return as Detective Benoit Blanc.