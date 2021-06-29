For the first time in the pageant’s history, the title of Miss Nevada USA has been won by a transgender woman.

Kataluna Enriquez was crowned the winner Sunday at the South Point hotel-casino in Las Vegas.

The 27-year-old Enriquez won the Miss Silver State USA pageant in March, a preliminary competition for the Miss Nevada USA pageant.

On Tuesday, GLAAD’s Head of Talent Anthony Allen Ramos said, “Kataluna Enriquez being crowned Miss Nevada is a huge win for trans visibility and sends a powerful, but simple message to the world: trans women are women,” said Anthony Allen Ramos, GLAAD’s Head of Talent. “Enriquez’s presence on the Miss USA stage later this year will not only help to accelerate acceptance of the trans community, but also inspire so many other trans women who feel like they have not seen themselves represented in that space before.”

Transgender model, producer and advocate Geena Rocero, a 2020 Playboy Playmate of the year, added, “I’m so proud of Kataluna’s trailblazing win especially as a fellow trans Filipina sister,” said trans model, producer and advocate Geena Rocero. “This win will open doors for all pageant system to continuously advocate for the inclusion of trans women in all pageants not just in America but all over the world.”

She beat 21 other candidates to represent Nevada in the Miss USA pageant that will be held on Nov. 29.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Enriquez first took part in transgender pageants in 2016 when she was working as a model.