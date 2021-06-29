“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” premiered 50 years ago this year, sparking every kid’s dream of finding a magical golden ticket inside a candy bar and introducing generations of viewers to “a world of pure imagination.”

The film, which was adapted from Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, starred late comedy icon Gene Wilder as the enigmatic titular chocolatier, and a cast of child actors as the lucky recipients of the golden tickets, who were granted a tour of Wonka’s top-secret factory and all the sweets they could eat — though, as any fan knows, the candy-coloured dream isn’t all that it seems.

To celebrate the film’s fittingly golden anniversary, ET’s Lauren Zima spoke with four of the main cast members — Peter Ostrum, who played Charlie Bucket; Julie Dawn Cole, who played Veruca Salt; Michael Bollner, who played Augustus Gloop; and Paris Themmen, who played Mike Teavee — to share their memories from the set of the iconic film.

“All of it was pretty much the way you would expect that it was, especially the chocolate room,” Themmen recalled of Wonka’s vibrantly decorated factory. “They were not doing things digitally then, so they had a huge sound stage with a high ceiling.”