The Weeknd is getting ready to show off his acting chops as star, co-writer and executive producer of an upcoming HBO drama series called “The Cult”.

According to a report from Deadline, the Toronto-born singer (a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye), is co-creator of the series, along with “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim, described as “a former nightlife entrepreneur-turned-writer who is also The Weeknd’s producing partner.”

The series will focus on a female pop singer drawn into a romance with the enigmatic owner of a Los Angeles nightclub, not realizing he’s actually the leader of a secret cult.

RELATED: The Weeknd Urges Fans To Donate To Ethiopia Relief Efforts: ‘We Can Help’

This isn’t the first time that The Weeknd has written for television; last year, he made a guest appearance on Seth MacFarlane’s animated “American Dad” — portraying a cartoon version of himself — and also co-wrote the episode.