After more than a year of waiting, Ryan Reynolds is finally preparing for his new film “Free Guy” to open in theatres.

In an interview with Total Film, Reynolds admitted that “Free Guy” — in which he plays a minor character in a video game who gains self awareness and changes the game — has set a high bar.

“I know that this is probably my favourite film I’ve ever been part of,” he said.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Lives In ‘Grand Theft Auto’-Inspired World In ‘Free Guy’ Trailer

While awaiting the film’s theatrical premiere, he revealed that he was getting himself psyched by watching fan reactions to “Avengers: Endgame” captured during that film’s opening weekend.

“Maybe I’m emotional because of everything that’s going on in the world, but I was sobbing this morning watching that,” admitted Reynolds. “That is some of the most beautiful, big-budget action filmmaking that I’ve ever seen.”

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Free Guy’s Latest Release Date Change

Obviously, he’s hoping that “Free Guy” will engender similar responses from viewers.

“That’s one thing I’m really looking forward to, and that I really miss — [being] in a movie theatre and watching a movie that way,” he admitted. “It’s a unique experience.”

He’s also hoping that “Free Guy” and its message will help people feel good during some trying times.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Talks Alex Trebek’s ‘Free Guy’ Cameo

“I did notice that well before any of this s**t happened I was already looking for entertainment outside of the norm for me,” he said. “I mean, the world feels very hostile, very cynical and scary. So I found myself looking for entertainment that left me feeling better, left me walking out of a movie theatre where I’m walking on sunshine, instead of, you know, wondering how I might drink myself to sleep or something.”

“Free Guy” is scheduled to hit theatres on Aug. 13.