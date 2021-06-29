Lea Kyle is a 25-year-old quick-change artist from France, who made her debut on the “America’s Got Talent” stage during Tuesday’s episode.

In the pre-taped package shown ahead of her performance, Kyle expressed her admiration for judge Heidi Klum. “I’ve always loved fashion,” she said. “I’m so excited to meet Heidi Klum because she’s the queen of fashion.”

Kyle’s act proved to be impressive, changing outfits in the blink of an eye, leaving the judges dazzled as she modelled multiple outfits that appeared on her body seemingly by magic.

RELATED: World Taekwondo Demonstration Team Earns Golden Buzzer For ‘AGT’ Audition

After all four judges offered a standing ovation, it was Klum who most expressed her admiration for Kyle.

“You’re doing real magic,” Klum declared. “It was absolutely incredible, flawless. You know how much I love fashion, and I feel like we’ve never really had anyone who’s as good as you, so I feel like you should go straight to the live shows — what do you think?”

As Kyle broke down into tears of joy, Klum rose up and slammed the Golden Buzzer as the crowd roared and golden confetti fluttered from the rafters.

RELATED: ‘America’s Got Talent’: Singer Jimmie Herrod Captures Golden Buzzer

“I wasn’t expecting that,” Simon Cowell told Klum.