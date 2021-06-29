During Tuesday’s edition of “America’s Got Talent”, viewers were introduced to the Sklar Brothers.

The comedy duo, comprised of twins Randy and Jason Sklar, regaled the “AGT” judges with a routine that touched on parenting an infant (a 17-month-old baby is “basically a dog that talks”) and pet owners who declare that having a dog is “exactly like raising a child.”

“Is it?” they ask. “‘Cause if you can tie it up while you go have brunch, then it’s not a kid.”

As regular viewers of “AGT” will recall, Heidi Klum isn’t usually the best judge of comedy acts, which held true with her so-so reaction to the Sklars.

The other three judges, however, liked them enough to send them through to the next round, with even Klum offering a slightly grudging “yes” vote.