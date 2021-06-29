Cheryl Burke has been very public about her sobriety journey, and that includes both the good times and the bad.

Burke quit drinking three years ago, but in a YouTube video she shared on Tuesday she opened up about a recent desire to hit the bottle once more, telling viewers that “I feel like drinking again.”

In her video, titled “My Honest Confession to You,” she says, “I’m here to confess that lately staying sober has been a little bit of a challenge for me. And recently, I’ve been thinking a lot, I have to admit, about drinking again. So, I decided to hold myself accountable by confessing my anxious feelings.”

While becoming sober was a “huge turning point” in her life, the “Dancing With the Stars” pro adds, “I basically quit cold turkey, but to say I’ve never looked back would be a lie.”

She added: “I am really committed to staying sober, and I know the first thing to do when you have those anxious feelings is to be able to talk about it… Some days can be harder than others. I know that my feelings are completely normal, so I’m trying not to feel shame or judge myself, but it’s hard.”