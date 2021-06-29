Megan Thee Stallion is teaching her fans all about “Investing for Hotties” thanks to a new partnership with Cash App.

A new video unveiled on Tuesday reveals that the “Savage” rapper has teamed up with Cash App to give away $1 million worth of stock as part of a new promotion dubbed “Investing for Hotties”.

The promotion will feature Megan in a series of videos geared to educating prospective investors learn the basics of the stock market, and how they can get in on it.

“Me and my thriving empire, Hot Girl Enterprises, have teamed up with Cash App to teach you everything I learned on the way up about money and how you can build your own empire,” she says in the video.

“Buying stocks isn’t only for the big players. Anyone can start with as little as $1. Putting in a little money and seeing how it moves is a great way to learn about the stock market and start building up a portfolio,” she continues.

More info on the “Investing for Hotties” $1-million giveaway can be found right here.