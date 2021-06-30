Singer Jayy delivered an emotional performance on Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent”.

The 29-year-old, who moved to the United States from the Dominican Republic at age 15 with her family, belted out a powerful cover of Freya Ridings‘ “Lost Without You”, which she dedicated to her parents who tragically died a few years ago.

She told the judges, “We used to own a grocery store in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, a few years ago, we were robbed and they were murdered in front of me.

“So I had to become the big sister for my siblings and stopped my dreams. It’s a long process for all of us. I finally decided to focus on my music that I know they loved to see me doing all the time. And I really hope that they are happy today seeing me here.”

Sofia Vergara told Jayy, “I’m sure they’re happy and they’re proud that you’re here. Just by having the strength to survive something so horrific says a lot about you and we’re happy that you’re here. We can’t wait to hear you sing.”

The judges were left speechless over Jayy’s stunning performance and her heartbreaking story, with Simon Cowell saying: “To be able to sing a song like that, with that lyric, with all those memories in your head, I think is extraordinary.

“People like you are the reason why we make this show, genuinely. I think you’re an incredible person.”

Howie Mandel said he believes his legacy are his children, telling Jayy: “I felt like I was listening to your parents. They are here. I hear them through your voice and through your heart. It was so beautiful.”

Klum added, “Now is your time. I’m ready to celebrate you.”

Unsurprisingly, Jayy received four yeses and made it through to the next round. See more in the clip above.