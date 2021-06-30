Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ed Sheeran now has another thing to add to his list of talents, thanks to James Corden.

To celebrate Day 2 of Ed Sheeran Week on “The Late Late Show”, Corden and the singer spent a couple of hours at Sunset Ranch in California to learn the basics of being a cowboy.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Reveals The NSFW Gift He Keeps Buying For Courteney Cox

Corden explained how the pair weren’t familiar with being cowboys but were keen to learn.

They were then told they had to “start at the bottom and shovel some s**t” and have a race to see who could collect the most manure.

Sheeran remarked, “The s**t I have to do to promote this new album; please buy it.”

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Reveals He’s Written A Song For BTS

Tasks also included rope training and hoof cleaning.

Despite Sheeran’s music being loved around the globe, the horses didn’t seem interested as he serenaded them with his latest hit “Bad Habits”.

Clearly, Corden joked, the horses must prefer his old stuff.

See more in the clip above.