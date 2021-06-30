Canadians are sending best wishes to Cynthia Mulligan amid a difficult time.

On Tuesday, the CityNews reporter revealed in a Twitter thread that her breast cancer has returned after 11 years, and has been diagnosed as stage 4.

RELATED: ‘Friends’ Actor James Michael Tyler Shares Stage 4 Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

In the thread, Mulligan said that she received the diagnosis in December and was placed in a clinical drug trial for targeted chemotherapy in February, and it has shown progress against the cancer.

She also thanked all the health-care workers who have been there for her during her journey.

Mulligan also vowed, “I’m going to live every moment to the fullest,” adding of her kids, “The thought of leaving them now though breaks me, they still need their mom. I am determined to have many more years with them, I am so very proud of who they each are.”

Finally, Mulligan announced that amid her cancer fight, she will be taking the summer off from CityNews in order to “slow down and just take care of me,” with Wednesday being her last day on the air.

She added that she plans to return in the fall.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Attempts To Serenade Fan With Breast Cancer

Mulligan received an outpouring of support from people across Canada, including Justin Trudeau and Doug Ford.