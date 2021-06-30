Canadians are sending best wishes to Cynthia Mulligan amid a difficult time.

On Tuesday, the CityNews reporter revealed in a Twitter thread that her breast cancer has returned after 11 years, and has been diagnosed as stage 4.

In the thread, Mulligan said that she received the diagnosis in December and was placed in a clinical drug trial for targeted chemotherapy in February, and it has shown progress against the cancer.

She also thanked all the health-care workers who have been there for her during her journey.

It's easier because I have done this before. It's harder because I have done this before. But I have hope. (We are nothing without hope). — Cynthia Mulligan (@CityCynthia) June 29, 2021

My deepest thanks to all the frontline healthcare workers who have been so kind and compassionate (in the middle of the pandemic) as well as my wonderful colleagues who have been incredibly, beautifully, supportive. — Cynthia Mulligan (@CityCynthia) June 29, 2021

Mulligan also vowed, “I’m going to live every moment to the fullest,” adding of her kids, “The thought of leaving them now though breaks me, they still need their mom. I am determined to have many more years with them, I am so very proud of who they each are.”

The thought of leaving them now though breaks me, they still need their mom. I am determined to have many more years with them, I am so very proud of who they each are. I would go through this a million times more if it meant they didn't have to. — Cynthia Mulligan (@CityCynthia) June 29, 2021

Cancer puts life in perspective It makes you appreciate its exquisite, fragile beauty even more. I am focusing only on the positive, dismissing the negative and insignificant. I can't control what is happening but I can control how I handle it. — Cynthia Mulligan (@CityCynthia) June 29, 2021

Finally, Mulligan announced that amid her cancer fight, she will be taking the summer off from CityNews in order to “slow down and just take care of me,” with Wednesday being her last day on the air.

She added that she plans to return in the fall.

All I ask is that when you see me don't see someone who is sick. See someone who is loving every second of this glorious thing we call life. I'm not living with cancer, it's just hitching a ride on my amazing life. — Cynthia Mulligan (@CityCynthia) June 29, 2021

Mulligan received an outpouring of support from people across Canada, including Justin Trudeau and Doug Ford.

Like so many others, Sophie and I are rooting for you, Cynthia. I think you said it best in one of your tweets: you got this. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 30, 2021

Cynthia, you are a true champion and fighter. You’ve beaten cancer before and we are with you during this new battle. I look forward to you holding my feet to the fire when you’re back at Queen’s Park in the fall. https://t.co/a5p0nfxlJ8 — Doug Ford (@fordnation) June 29, 2021

I’m so very sorry to hear this, Cynthia. You’re a hell of a fighter, and we’re all in your corner. Take care. — Steven Del Duca (@StevenDelDuca) June 29, 2021

I see that Cynthia is trending and ICYMI today, @CityCynthia (a TV personality on City in Toronto) has shared that she's been told her cancer has returned. She's a fighter and an inspiration and has a whole team of unseen angels fighting with and for her. Love you, Cynthia. — Erin Davis (@erindavis) June 30, 2021

Let’s all send light and love to one of the most incredible humans, @CityCynthia. She has the biggest heart and I know mine is filled with admiration and praise for her. Right behind you, Cynthia, cheering you on. https://t.co/BuLYueRBpM — Caryn Lieberman (@caryn_lieberman) June 29, 2021

Cynthia is not only one of the country’s best journalists… she’s also one of the kindest, most generous & genuine people I’ve ever known. Again- she is selflessly sharing her story. Proud to be her friend & confident that she will beat this, w/ her signature strength & grace. ❤️ https://t.co/mggKOpNu1s — Cristina Howorun (@CityCristinaH) June 29, 2021

Cynthia, you have always, and will always continue to be a pillar of strength and a shining example to all of us on how to face adversity. Wrapping you in a great virtual hug! Looking forward to having your insightful questions back at Queen’s Park soon! https://t.co/DHaeOFZ1yR — Colin D'Mello CTVNews (@ColinDMello) June 29, 2021