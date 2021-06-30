Click to share this via email

Psychic Peter Antoniou showed off his incredible mind-reading skills on Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent”.

Antoniou first asked host Terry Crews up on stage to help him out, with Antoniou successfully figuring out the item Crews had taken from a small house and where the item was hidden.

He then kicked things up a notch.

He invited all the judges backstage after asking Simon Cowell to take Sofia Vergara’s engagement ring.

Antoniou had laid out an array of ring boxes and asked Cowell to put the piece of jewellery inside a box of the judge’s choosing. He also asked Vergara to think about one special part of husband Joe Manganiello’s proposal that no one knows.

The psychic successfully found Cowell’s box, despite the media mogul changing his mind a few times, as well as guessing that Vergara’s story involved a rainbow.

Watch the clip to see how Antonious fared.