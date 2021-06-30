Don’t mess with Merry and Pippin.

On Tuesday night, actors Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd, who played the lovable hobbits in the “Lord of the Rings” films, appeared on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.

The two put the host and self-professed J.R.R. Tolkien superfan to the test with trivia about the series.

“Who is Shelob’s mother, and how did she die?” Monaghan started off, but Colbert, true to form, answered easily.

“Well, Shelob’s mother is Ungoliant, okay?” the host said. “And she died by consuming herself in her own webs of darkness.”

Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd – Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021

Boyd, though, turned to Middle Earth geography: “As you know, Merry and Pippin meet Treebeard, he is an Ent. The Ents have a meeting with Merry and Pippin, which is called an Entmoot. They have this Entmoot in Fangorn Forest. But where in Fangorn Forest?”

A visibly frustrated Colbert was unable to muster up an answer, finally admitting, “I don’t know. I don’t know the name of it.”

“Ladies and gentleman,” Boyd said, triumphantly, “stumped by Pippin!”

The actor then revealed the answer was Derndingle, and Colbert, while unhappy about not being able to answer the question, gave Boyd credit for stumping him on something Tolkien-related.

Finally, Colbert surprised his guests with a video question from “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson for all three of them.

“Very little-known fact that a hobbit invented the game of golf,” Jackson said. “What I want to know is, Merry or Pippin descended directly from the hobbit who invented golf, and what was the name of that hobbit who invented the game of golf?”

Without a moment’s hesitation, Colbert chimed in, “Pippin! And his name was Bullroarer Took!”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.