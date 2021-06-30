Do not mess with Kate Beckinsale.

On Wednesday, Amazon Prime Video unveiled the first trailer for the new action-thriller “Jolt”, starring Beckinsale as a woman with a short temper and a big grudge.

“Lindy is a beautiful, sardonically funny woman with a painful secret: Due to a lifelong, rare neurological disorder, she experiences sporadic rage-filled, murderous impulses that can only be stopped when she shocks herself with a special electrode device,” the official description reads.

“Unable to find love and connection in a world that fears her bizarre condition, she finally trusts a man long enough to fall in love, only to find him murdered the next day. Heartbroken and enraged, she embarks on a revenge-filled mission to find his killer, while also being pursued by the police as the crime’s prime suspect.”

The film is directed by Tanya Wexler and also stars Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, David Bradley, Ori Pfeffer, Susan Sarandon, and Stanley Tucci.

“Jolt” premieres July 23 on Amazon Prime Video.