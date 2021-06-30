Tamar Braxton, 44, is getting candid about her 2020 suicide attempt.

“That time of my life was so dark and so heavy,” she tells People. “I didn’t see how I was going to come out on the other side. I didn’t even know that there was another side. But I chose to change my life.”

"Most people think, Oh, she went to a hotel, probably took a bunch of drugs, was on a binge. It didn't happen like that. It was just everyday life, trying to figure out how to get through the day and then…" Braxton continues, stopping short of disclosing exactly what happened.

Braxton was home with her son Logan, who was seven at the time, and her now ex-boyfriend David Adefeso, the latter of whom found her unresponsive.

Braxton’s on-screen persona on “Braxton Family Values” took a real toll on her and she struggled with how her son would perceive her.

“I didn’t want to continue being a disappointment for him,” she shares. “How can his friends’ parents respect me if this is what they see every day? I wouldn’t let my kid go over to a child’s house if this is what was portrayed on television.

“In my sickness, I thought that if I can take the embarrassment out of his life, maybe he would have a chance to have the best life.”

Braxton has a new perspective in the aftermath of her suicide attempt.



“I know now that that probably would have destroyed him, that the best life that I can set for him is to be the example, get counselling and show him how to communicate.”

The television personality is making necessary changes in her personal life and has a new mission.

“I still love television,” she says, “but I’m definitely not ever doing another docuseries about my life… I’m dedicated to being the best mom, the best person I can be. I am moving forward.”