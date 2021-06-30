Wanda Sykes fills in for Ellen DeGeneres on her show Wednesday.

The actress chats to Don Cheadle, who recalls the time he bombed as a standup comedian in front of his parents.

“When I was in high school, in Denver, Colorado, there was open mic night. Me and my friend were driving by, you know, knuckleheads in high school… we’re like, ‘I think we could do that.’

“So we literally went home and came up with some act really quick.

“Like where we would dissect the humour of Nancy… the Nancy comic strip, how incredibly unfunny it is. We would dissect [it] and show why it was really, really funny.”

Cheadle continues, “We went there that night and we killed. And we were like, ‘Oh, this isn’t hard.’ So we did it again, came back the next weekend… killed it, crushed it. We weren’t even old enough to be in the club, we’re 17 years old.”

However, once the owner offered the pair their own slot and the chance to perform in front of their parents, that’s when things went downhill.

Cheadle cringes, “There’s nothing that compares to dying on stage.”

The “Black Monday” star also talks about tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend Bridgid Coulter over the pandemic, filming Steven Soderbergh’s latest film “No Sudden Move” during the crisis, and more.