Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

"The Good, The Bart, and The Loki"

The most ambitious crossover cranks out another volume as the worlds of Marvel and “The Simpsons” collide.

Disney+ announced a new “Simpsons” short titled, “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki”. In the new short, Bart Simpson and trickster god Loki join forces.

RELATED: ‘Loki’ Fans Given Sneak Peek Of Next 3 Episodes

“Loki is banished from Asgard once again and must face his toughest opponents yet: the Simpsons and Springfield’s mightiest heroes,” a synopsis explains. “The god of mischief teams up with Bart Simpson in the ultimate crossover event paying tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe of superheroes and villains.”

This marks the second “Simpsons” short from Disney+ following the “Star Wars” crossover, “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap’.”

RELATED: Dr. Hibbert No Longer To Be Voiced By A White Actor On ‘The Simpsons’

“The Good, The Bart, and The Loki” – Photo: Disney+ — Photo: Disney+

“The Good, The Bart, and The Loki” premieres Wednesday, July 7, on Disney+.