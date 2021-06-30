Marvel on its way to honouring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy.

According to Variety, Marvel chief Kevin Feige has confirmed that the sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” started production in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Director Ryan Cooglar is back to helm the project, with the cast of the original Oscar-nominated film returning as well, except for Boseman, who passed away last year.

“It’s clearly very emotional without Chad,” Feige at a fan event on Tuesday night. “But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

The film is set to hit theatres on July 8, 2022, with plot details being kept secret.