Could an “Ocean’s Fourteen” be in the cards?

In an interview with “No Sudden Move” star Don Cheadle, the actor revealed to Entertainment Weekly that director Steven Soderbergh may be considering another sequel in the heist franchise.

“We were talking about it [after ‘Ocean’s Thirteen’], and then Bernie [Mac] passed, and very quickly we were like, ‘No, we don’t want to do it,’” Cheadle said. “But I just did a movie with Steven and he said, ‘I think there may be a way to do it again. I’m thinking about it.’”

He added, “It didn’t go much further than that. But I don’t know; I don’t know who all would be in it. I imagine the main group of us would be in. It would be interesting to see.”

The franchise, which began with the remake “Ocean’s Eleven” in 2001, has spawned two direct sequels, along with the spin-off “Ocean’s 8”.