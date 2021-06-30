The “Gossip Girl” reboot is set to air next month, and stars Whitney Peak and Tavi Gevinson have now spoken out about starring in the eagerly anticipated show.

Peak, who plays Zoya Lott, moved to New York from Canada during the pandemic, where she began working on the much-loved show.

She told Elle of adjusting to her rapidly evolving life in NYC: “Living in New York as an 18-year-old is definitely crazy, especially at this time.

“I’m meeting people I’ve watched on TV for years, and getting to be a fly on the wall in rooms where important conversations are happening.”

Peak has also been named a brand ambassador for Chanel, with her gushing to the mag: “It hits me pretty much daily that this is an absurd life that I’m living.”

She added of being aware of what she’s posting on social media, “There’s a fine line, and what I’m learning now is you can’t really share everything you think. Being a child in the industry doesn’t really allow for changing your mind or making mistakes. So if I said something, and then later felt like I had outgrown what I said, social media makes it very hard.”

Peak, who is still in high school, also had an interesting fact about one of her tutors: “I have an amazing virtual set teacher whose name, funny enough, is Nathaniel Archibald [the name of an original ‘Gossip Girl’ character].

“When I was interviewing teachers, I was like, ‘I can’t not have a teacher named Nathaniel Archibald; that’s hilarious.’”

Gevinson, on the other hand, spoke to Vanity Fair about her role on the show.

The actress, who plays Kate Keller, launched her fashion blog Style Rookie when she was almost 12 in 2008. She shut it down in 2018.

Tavi Gevinson. Credit: Nick Riley Bentham/Vanity Fair

She explained how she was a niche-famous teenage website editor around when the original “Gossip Girl” ended.

Gevinson told the magazine, “At the same time that I’ve benefited from this cultural obsession with youth that became such a big part of my story, I feel very aware of the traps of it.

“The fact I gained a kind of public persona at the same time that I was on the threshold of tweendom… the two are really tied up in my mind — the sacrifice of growing up and then the sacrifice of being publicly known in some way that you can’t really reverse.”