Jann Arden is embracing her curves.

The Canadian music icon, 59, teamed up with photographer Alkan Emin for his body positivity campaign by posing nude.

Sharing one of his snaps to Instagram, Arden wrote, “It’s hot so I’m taking my clothes off.”

RELATED: Jann Arden Honoured By Anne Murray As She Is Inducted Into Canadian Music Hall Of Fame

While crediting Emin as the photographer, she added, “Styled by the Lord and my momma. My three extra nipples were lovingly airbrushed out.”

RELATED: Jann Arden To Perform From Canadian Music Hall Of Fame During 2021 Junos

Of his new body positivity project, Emin told ET Canada, “I did a portrait series and I really wanted to celebrate body positivity and help make people feel beautiful about themselves.”

He continued, “No one was allowed to wear makeup because really wanted to just focus on the rawness of humans and how they feel in their skin. I explored a wide range of shapes and sizes. I asked Jann if I could also include her and she said yes because she is such a huge supporter of art and also thought the theme was important.”

Emin’s Instagram is full of his photography, including many photos of Arden.