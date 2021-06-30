Kelly Clarkson is adding her own flair to arguably Adele’s most iconic song.

Clarkson covered “Rolling In The Deep” on Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with help from her house band, Y’all. The cover was her latest in a long string of stellar “Kellyoke” performances.

“Rolling in the Deep” was first released by Adele on Nov. 29, 2010 as the lead single from her sophomore album, 21. The critically-acclaimed song spent seven weeks at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won three Grammys, including Song of the Year.

Clarkson has covered countless songs on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, including Charli XCX’s “Boom Clap”, Prince’s “Kiss” and “When Doves Cry” and Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain”.