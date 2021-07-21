Being the boss has its perks.

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the first full trailer for new comedy “The Chair”, starring Canada’s own Sandra Oh.

“The Chair” – Photo: ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIX © 2021

In the clip, Oh enters an office and approaches a desk, unwrapping a small plaque that reads “F**ker in charge of you f**king f**ks.”

She then sits down behind the desk, only for the chair to collapse moments later.

The official description for the series reads, “‘The Chair’ follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh) as she navigates her new role as the Chair of the English department at prestigious Pembroke University. Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of colour at the university.”

“The Chair” – Photo: ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIX © 2021

“The older staff fear change, while new blood, like professor Yasmin McKay (Nana Mensah), agitate for it,” the description continues. “Ji-Yoon tries to juggle her new administrative responsibilities —clashing with close co-workers who were confidants before she became the boss— with motherhood to her young daughter Ju Ju (Everly Carginilla) and caretaking for her father Habi (Ji Yong Lee).”

The new trailer comes weeks after Netflix teased the series with a short sneak peak late last month.

Oh stars in the series as Professor Ji-Yoon Kim, with co-stars Jay Duplass, Holland Taylo, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, David Morse, Everly Carganilla and more.

“The Chair” premieres Aug. 20.