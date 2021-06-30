Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Being the boss has its perks.

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted a short sneak peek at the new comedy “The Chair”, starring Canada’s own Sandra Oh.

RELATED: Sandra Oh Speaks During Stop Asian Hate Rally: ‘I Am Proud To Be Asian’

“The Chair” – Photo: ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIX © 2021

In the clip, Oh enters an office and approaches a desk, unwrapping a small plaque that reads “F**ker in charge of you f**king f**ks.”

She then sits down behind the desk, only for the chair to collapse moments later.

The official description for the series reads, “At a major university, the first woman of colour to become chair tries to meet the dizzying demands and high expectations of a failing English department.”

RELATED: Sandra Oh Says She’s ‘Moved On’ From ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, Won’t Return For Final Seasons

“The Chair” – Photo: ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIX © 2021

Oh stars in the series as Professor Ji-Yoon Kim, with co-stars Jay Duplass, Holland Taylo, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, David Morse, Everly Carganilla and more.

“The Chair” premieres Aug. 20.