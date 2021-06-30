Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are bringing North Wales’ Wrexham Football Club a big-name sponsor in TikTok.

Reynolds (“Deadpool”) and McElhenney (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) took over the soccer team in November. Fast forward to Wednesday, June 30 and TikTok is now officially the team’s top sponsor.

In celebration of the occasion, Reynolds and McElhenney made their respective TikTok debuts with shirtless photos promoting Wrexham Football Club and their jerseys.

“The idea that TikTok would sponsor a smaller North Walian club on the rise was too good to resist, and the TikTok team calmed my anxiety – however briefly,” Reynolds told Adweek. “I do think it’s a great match, though, since TikTok is about joy and creativity and is a platform for underdogs.”

“Everyone loves an underdog, and I think people are a little numb to huge brands sponsoring huge teams,” he added. “I would love if this led to more big brands partnering with teams you wouldn’t expect. If there was a professional curling league – is there? – and I ran the 7-Eleven brand, Slurpee would be all over it.”

The two Hollywood stars further broke down the new sponsorship in an Instagram video.