A whole new Cinderella has arrived.

On Wednesday, Amazon Prime Video shared a first look teaser for “Cinderella”, the newly reimagined musical starring Camila Cabello as the lady with the glass slipper.

RELATED: Minnie Driver Gushes About Working With ‘Incredible And Beautiful’ Camila Cabello In New ‘Cinderella’ Movie

“Cinderella is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true,” the official description reads.

#CinderellaMovie 😭😭😭 this was one of the most magical experiences of my life. I can’t wait for you to see it. out on @amazonprimevideo September 3! ✨ @Cinderella pic.twitter.com/67fiWlubvi — camila (@Camila_Cabello) June 30, 2021

The teaser features a sample of one the signature songs from the new film, along with footage of the musical numbers, gorgeous sets, costumes and more.

RELATED: Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Team Up With Calm For New Meditation Series

Directed by Kay Cannon, the film also stars Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine and Pierce Brosnan.

“Cinderella” premieres Sept. 3 on Amazon Prime Video.