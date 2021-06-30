A discussion on “The View” about First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s new Vogue cover veered into an unexpected direction when co-host Meghan McCain took a shot at the iconic fashion magazine by calling out its alleged history of racism.

As the hosts discussed the controversy that arose in right-wing media due to Biden appearing on a Vogue cover while her predecessor Melania Trump did not, McCain had more about the magazine to criticize than that.

“[Vogue editor in chief] Ana Wintour has a long history of not putting models on her covers, of not putting people of colour, of having a very problematic image for women to look to,” McCain said.

“I think Ana Wintour and Vogue are one of the reasons why we have a lot of toxicity in the fashion industry, so I’ve been done with Vogue for a very, very long time. And I would actually like some of the ‘accountability culture’ or ‘consequence culture,’ as [co-host] Sunny [Hostin] calls it, to actually, finally filter to Vogue magazine and Ana Wintour. And you don’t have to believe me, you can just watch ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’” she continued.

Returning to the issue of the former First Lady not covering Vogue, McCain added, “I was not a fan, obviously, of the Trump family and I was not a fan of Melania Trump’s. But no one can negate the fact that she was a fashionable first lady. So if your magazine is just about fashion, you should have put her on the cover.”

Admitting she didn’t think Dr. Biden appeared “regal” enough on the cover, she slammed the magazine one more time. “And again, I just really hope that ‘Vogue’ really starts to reconcile their deep, intense racist legacy,” McCain concluded.