Prince Harry made a surprise pit stop during his trip to London this week.

On Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex dropped by Kew Gardens in west London for the private WellChild garden party, surprising the children’s charity’s award winners. Harry has been a patron of WellChild since 2007.

The impromptu visit comes just a day before Harry is set to reunite with his brother Prince William for the statue unveiling in honour of their late mother, Princess Diana.

Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie, Ronnie Wood, Amanda Holden, AJ Pritchard and Abbie Quinnen were also in attendance.

During his surprise appearance, the royal spoke about his relationship with WellChild and what the charity means to him and the families around the country.

“Since becoming patron of WellChild in 2007, this organization and the people within it have held an extraordinarily special place in my heart,” he said. “I wasn’t a father at the time, and yet the stories of these children and parents transcended that. I didn’t need to be a dad to feel the impact of this invaluable work.”

He added, “Now as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges with the support of WellChild.”

According to WellChild.com, “WellChild is the national UK children’s charity making it possible for children and young people with exceptional health needs to be cared for at home instead of hospital, wherever possible.”