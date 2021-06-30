Click to share this via email

Wendy Williams called in to Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM’s show, “Andy Cohen Live”, on Wednesday.

During their conversation, Williams shared her thoughts on the ongoing fraud case involving “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast member Jen Shah, and why she thinks she should remain on the show.

“Keep her,” she told Cohen. “Keep her until she gets locked up… she’s awful!”

Williams also sets the record straight on the controversy that’s come to be known as “Fartgate,” in which viewers swore they could hear her passing gas during an episode of her eponymous daytime talk show (she’s denied any flatulence took place, but rather some backstage noise).

“So did you fart on camera? How often do you fart?” Cohen asked.

“That keeps going around, it’s so disgusting,” Williams replied. “People are so weird with that. I didn’t pass gas. Listen, when we come back in September we’re gonna be 100 per cent lit.”

“But what does that have to do with the alleged gas passing?” Cohen asked.

‘I’m trying to deflect!” Williams said.

Meanwhile, in another part of the interview Williams reveals which classic sitcom she likes to fall asleep to each night.