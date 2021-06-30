During the pandemic lockdown, Annie Murphy learned a lot about her mental health.

The “Schitt’s Creek” star, 34, chatted with The Zoe Report for a new interview and opened up about her battle with depression, detailing how therapy and antidepressants “truly saved my life.”

According to Murphy, her battle started during the farewell tour of “Schitt’s Creek” back in January 2020. But, her depression got worse when the COVID-19 lockdown hit and she went to stay with her parents in Canada.

“My mom was like, ‘You’re crying 12 times a day hysterically, to the point where your teeth are chattering,'” Murphy recalled. “‘That’s not normal.'”

And after meeting with a therapist, she was diagnosed with depression.

“A lot of people are going to think that I sound like I’m playing a tiny violin for myself,” Murphy explained. “Oh, you’re rich and famous. Why the f**k are you sad? You have nothing to be sad about.’ But I’m not going to post photos of me covered in my own snot, lying on the floor, unable to get up. I don’t want people to have to see that.”

Murphy also explained that she was thankful production of her upcoming comedy series “Kevin Can F**k Himself” was delayed due to COVID. “As excited as I was to get this huge part on [‘Kevin’], I do not think if I had gone to work when I was supposed to go to work, I would have been able to do my job,” she said.

Thankfully, a balance of therapy and antidepressants has helped the actress manage her depression.

“I do not cry every single day on the floor 12 times… I am able to focus on other things in my life,” she explained. “Now, honestly, if a friend’s like, ‘I’m having a really hard time,’ I’m like, ‘Get on drugs. Get on drugs!’ You don’t have to be on drugs for the whole time, but they truly, truly saved my life in the sense that I was not a functional human being and I was able to be a functional human being.”