Margot Robbie adorns on the cover of British Vogue, where she discusses the empowering feeling up picking up Harley Quinn’s signature Louisville Slugger for high-octane action scenes in the upcoming “The Suicide Squad”.

“Those scenes, where everything’s exploding around you, and you make it just in time, those massive epic war hero runs? Those movie moments? Girls never get those. Girls never get those,” she explains.

Now that the door has been kicked open, she wants to see more female action heroes onscreen.

“From a business or statistical standpoint, those are the high-paying jobs. So I really want to advocate for women writing big blockbuster action films. And then also, the perception that women aren’t interested in action is ridiculous,” she adds.

Meanwhile, Robbie also talks about an upcoming role that’s about as far from Harley as they come: playing a live-action version of Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film about the Mattel doll.

“Right, it comes with a lot of baggage!” she says of portraying Barbie. “And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t…’”

Lachlan Bailey/British Vogue

Beyond that, Robbie admits she’s already got her next goal in sight.

“I want to direct,” says Robbie, who’s already ventured into producing with her production company LuckyChap Entertainment, which has produced such films as “Promising Young Woman”, her own star vehicles “Birds of Prey” and “I, Tonya” and the Hulu comedy series “Dollface”.

“I’d like to try writing,” she adds. “Those would be huge challenges, which to be honest, I might not pull off. I also think directing is a privilege and not a right. But I have a story that’s been in my head for years. And I need to put pen to paper and see if it looks ridiculous or not.”

See the full feature in the August issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands Friday, July 2.