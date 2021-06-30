Brandi Glanville has long since come to bury the hatchet with one-time romantic rival LeAnn Rimes, but can also remember a time she wanted to bury it in Rimes’ head.

In an op-ed for The Sun, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum recalls her feelings of homicidal rage when she learned that then-husband Eddie Cibrian was cheating on her with the country singer.

“There had been warning signs, though. I’m a very jealous Scorpio and there were times I couldn’t contact Eddie and he’d claim his phone had died again,” she writes.

“Eddie and I were together for 13 years and married for eight. We always promised each other that we would never get a divorce and that we’d love each other when we were old,” she continues.

“But then he shot a movie with country singer LeAnn Rimes, 38, in 2008. I visited the set — and it was not a fun visit,” she writes. “I could tell they were attracted to each other, though her husband was right there and I was right there too.”

However, her suspicions where confirmed when “one day, I ran to the grocery store and pictures of Eddie and LeAnn making out in a restaurant were plastered across magazine Us Weekly. I went online on my phone — and it was everywhere.”

Then she saw video of the pair kissing. “It was devastating. I went straight home, passed out in my closet, cried and cried,” she wrote, even as Cibrian “tried to convince me it wasn’t real… They were sucking on each other’s fingers in the footage yet he was telling me nothing was happening. It was insane.”

When she later saw a news report claiming that Cibrian was allegedly cheating with another woman, she “went crazy. I was f**king done.”

Cibrian subsequently divorced Glanville and married Rimes, which led to some awkward cirumstances — such as the time, before they wed, that she encountered them a soccer game and her son Jake, 2, was sitting on Rimes’ lap.

“She’d got my husband and she was NOT getting my children,” Glanville writes. “I had this rage in my body. I really wanted to kill her. I walked over to her, grabbed Jake and I looked at her and said: ‘I will f**king murder you.'”

However, she soon came to realize that “all the energy I was putting into revenge was eating away at me. I couldn’t move on.”

Now, she says, “I love LeAnn… she’s great and we all hang out together. I’ve forgiven her. We’re going to be around each other for ever because of the kids, so why not make the best of it? Eddie and I still squabble, but it’s like the three of us are doing the parenting — it’s nice to have a third person and she’s usually on my side.”