Bridget Malcolm once walked the runway for Victoria’s Secret, but didn’t appear in the lingerie brand’s 2017 fashion show.

A few days ago, Malcolm took to TikTok to share a video of herself trying on the brad she wore during the 2016 show.

“I found my brad from the 2016 Victoria Secret Fashion Show. It is a size 30A,” a voiceover in the video says as she shows off the bra.

“I am now a size 34B, which is healthy for me,” she continues while putting the bra on to demonstrate how tight it now.

She then drops a bombshell about the former Victoria’s Secret CMO Ed Razek, who exited the brand on the heels of a bombshell New York Times expose featuring numerous accusations detailing a long pattern accusations of sexual harassment.

“I was rejected from the show in 2017 by Ed Razek,” she says. “He said ‘my body did not look good enough.'”

The video then features a photo of her from the 2016 show. “The sadness behind my eyes from the 2016 show breaks my heart,” she adds.

She concluded by stating, “Victoria’s Secret your performative allyship is a joke.”