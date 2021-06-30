Bill Cosby let his spokesman do all the talking at a press conference on Wednesday, following his surprise release from prison today, freed after serving more than two years when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction for the rape of Andrea Constand.

However, the 83-year-old comedian had plenty to say when he subsequently called in to speak with Detroit radio host Frankie Darcell, giving his first interview since his release.

“There are some people who do the correct thing, and they don’t join in. But, here’s what you can see, clearly, Frankie,” said Cosby.

“Frankie, you can see how powerless many of us feel, because there’s a saying that is my mantra: ‘It’s not what they’re doing to you, it’s what you’re not doing.’ And when you are Frankie Darcell, and you do it, look at what you did. Take advantage of this situation, and play it like you have never played something before, because your audience needs the truth, they need clarity, they need guidance, and they need to know where to go, and how to join, and how to do things,” Cosby continued.

“Because this is not just a Black thing — this is for all the people who have been imprisoned wrongfully, regardless of race, colour or creed,” Cosby added.

“Because I’ve met them in there. People who talked about what happened and what they did, and I know there are many liars out there, but these people can’t get lawyers,” he explained. “And the lawyers they get are with the lawyers that are going against them.”

The brief interview can be heard in its entirety below: