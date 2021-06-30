Lo Bosworth has been conspicuous by her absences in MTV’s “The Hills: New Beginnings”.

Bosworth, who first came to fame on “Laguna Beach” and its spinoff, “The Hills” revealed why she has no interest in appearing in the reboot during an appearance on the “Unzipped” podcast hosted by former “90210” co-stars Shenae Grimes and AnnaLynne McCord.

According to Bosworth, she simply didn’t enjoy the experience being on television.

RELATED: ‘Hills’ Alum Lo Bosworth Opens Up About Her Struggle With Depression And Anxiety

“It’s interesting to me to see the people that have chosen to continue to participate in ‘The Hills’,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are really leaning into your TV persona for whatever reason, right? For a paycheck, for attention, fame — whatever it is that you need that fulfills you.'”

She also reflected on the original iteration of “The Hills”, and how producers manipulated the so-called “reality” of the storyline.

“More so, I was just not interested in other people in an editing thing deciding, ‘Okay, for Lauren the person, who are we going to present her and what she’s going to be doing?'” she said.

RELATED: Lo Bosworth Slams Idea Of A ‘Hills’ Reunion: ‘I Don’t Want Any Association With Any Of Those People’

In fact, Bosworth declared she had no interest in fame, admitting she would be “totally happy and content if nobody on this Earth knew who I was.”

She added: “All of this stuff, like still to this day, makes me feel a little uncomfortable. Probably, it comes back to just being young, being on TV for the first time, being at college, kids making fun of you. I think that initial trauma has never really left. I would prefer to just be an anonymous person, but I opened Pandora’s box. I can never close it again,” she said.

“But in the way that the people who are doing The Hills are leaning in, I’m leaning in just a totally different direction,” Bosworth added.